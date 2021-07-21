Entry requirements into each green or amber list country vary, and some places require visitors to either be fully vaccinated or present a negative Covid test (Shutterstock)

Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan were added to the green list after the latest government travel update.

Under the traffic light system for international holidays, people are permitted to jet away to a select number of foreign destinations on the low-risk list.

And fully vaccinated adults arriving from amber list destinations into Scotland no longer need to quarantine after the rules for the double-jabbed changed on Monday 19 July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, many of the places on the green and amber lists are still not welcoming travellers from the UK.

So, where are you actually able to go on holiday?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where can I go on holiday on the green list?

There are now 29 destinations on the green list, meaning people coming back from these places do not need to quarantine on arrival.

Visitors to green list countries must also take a pre-departure test while on holiday before they return to the UK, as well as a PCR test on or before day two of their arrival back.

But entry requirements into each country vary, and some places on the green list require visitors to either be fully vaccinated or present a negative Covid test or proof of antibodies.

Some are not open to international holidaymakers at all, including New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.

You can check individual destination requirements on the Foreign Office (FCDO) website.

These are the green list countries where you don’t need proof of vaccination:

- Antigua

- Barbados (A five-day quarantine applies with mandatory testing)

- Croatia (This destination is on the green watch list, so the Foreign Office currently advises against all non-essential travel)

- Gibraltar

- Jersey

- Madeira (Portugal)

- Turks and Caicos.

While these destinations don’t require proof of vaccination, it is possible that holidaymakers will need to prove they have tested negative for Covid.

Bulgaria is also on the green list for quarantine-free travel, but the country has since banned holidaymakers from the UK from entering the country.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “From Monday 19 July the UK will be added to Bulgaria’s red list. Arrival from the UK will only be permitted for Bulgarian citizens and long-term residents.”

Meanwhile, three green list countries currently require proof of full vaccination.

These are:

- Grenada (NHS Covid Pass or letter is accepted, while children under 13 years and travelling with fully vaccinated relatives do not need proof)

- Iceland (NHS Covid Pass or letter is accepted, while children born in or after 2005 and travelling with fully vaccinated parents are exempt from quarantine and testing)

- Malta (NHS Covid Pass or letter is accepted, while children aged five to 11 are exempt from quarantine if travelling with fully vaccinated parents, but they must present a negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours).

What are the amber list rules?

Fully jabbed adults who are arriving into Scotland from countries on the amber list no longer have to quarantine, as long as they have been inoculated through a UK vaccination programme.

Both vaccinations will have to have been administered 14 days before travellers arrive back in Scotland.

But all passengers still need to take a Covid test three days before returning and a PCR test on day two of their arrival back.

And those who are not vaccinated or have received just one dose will have to isolate for 10 days when returning to Scotland and take two PCR tests during their time in quarantine.

In a blow to holidaymakers, Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera were moved onto the amber travel list on Monday 19 July, just 15 days after they were added to the green list.

However, no proof of vaccination is required for travellers going to the Balearic Islands.

The full list of amber destinations where no proof of vaccination is needed is:

- The Bahamas

- Balearic Islands

- British Virgin Islands

- Canary Islands

- Cyprus

- Greece

- Mexico (However, the Foreign Office currently advises against all non-essential travel)

- Morocco

- Spain

The countries where proof of full vaccination is mandatory are:

- Germany (There is currently no formal way to demonstrate vaccination status. Travellers need to follow specific requirements for the country, and there is no provision for children under 18)

- Portugal (NHS Covid Pass or letter accepted, while children under 18 are exempt from quarantine if travelling with fully vaccinated parents)

- Switzerland (There is currently no formal way to demonstrate vaccination status, so take your NHS Covid Pass and/or letter)

- Jordan (NHS Covid Pass or letter accepted)

France is also on the amber list, but the Scottish Government announced that fully vaccinated travellers arriving back from the country will still need to quarantine.