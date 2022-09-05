Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further booster vaccination has been rolled out throughout Scotland from September 5, with those in high-risk groups urged to get the jab to protect themselves against Covid-19.

As with previous campaigns, vaccinations will be offered first to frontline health and social care workers and those who are most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

Appointments were made available in August, and many people have already received their letters.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The vaccination programme in Scotland continues to be a huge success and this is testament to the efforts of everyone involved in its delivery and all those who took up their appointment offers.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time.

“We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and I therefore welcome this latest advice from the JCVI and can confirm that boosters will be offered to all those in eligible groups.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect yourself, your family and of course the NHS when we head into the busy winter months.”

So, who is eligible for the autumn booster and where can you get one in Edinburgh?

Here is everything you need to know about the booster coronavirus jab.

Do I need an appointment for my Covid booster?

You will be contacted by the NHS when you are due an autumn booster. However, you can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online for your autumn booster if you are eligible.

If you think you are eligible for the vaccination but have not received your letter, and it has been six months since your last booster, then contact your GP.

Who is eligible for an autumn booster jab?

Those who are eligible for an autumn booster jab will receive a letter through the post that will contain full details of their appointment.

If the appointment is not suitable, details for rescheduling will also be available on the letter.

At the moment the criteria that is being applied to determine those eligible for the booster are:

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years and over

those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women

those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

carers aged 16-49 years

Before you receive your additional jab, you will need the two primary doses, as well as the first booster and second booster.

Discussions on the details of the delivery timetable are underway with health board partners and more information will be made available in due course.

However in the meantime, those eligible for a booster need not do anything.

More information on why certain individuals are being offered a second booster vaccine can be found on the official NHS Scotland website.

How many doses of Covid vaccine do I need?

At the moment, most people have been asked to get the two primary doses as well as a booster.

However, an additional booster is being offered to those who are vulnerable to help improve their protection against the virus.

Where possible, these boosters will be given at the same time as the flu vaccination to those who are eligible.

Where are the nearest walk-in Covid vaccination centres in Edinburgh?

All Edinburgh venues below will offer drop-in facilities with the capacity available. Patients with booked appointments will have priority.

The timetable below is subject to weekly change – please check Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership website before you travel to access a drop in.

Waverley Mall (Drop-in only)

Monday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm

Gyle shopping centre (Appointments and drop-in capacity)

Monday to Sunday, 9am to 7pm

Ocean Terminal shopping centre (Appointments and drop-in capacity)

Monday to Sunday, 9am 7pm

Pennywell All Care Centre (Appointments and drop-in capacity)

Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 12pm, 12.50pm to 4.30pm

Sighthill Health Centre (Drop-in only)