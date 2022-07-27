Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospitalisation rates for patients with coronavirus were 1,660 in the week ending July 24, compared to 1,772 from the previous week.

That is a 6.3% decrease, according to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland.

However, there were 31 new admissions to intensive care units (ICU) with a laboratory confirmed Covid-19 test – an increase of five from the week ending July 17.

One in 15 Scots were estimated to have the virus in the week to July 14 , the equivalent of 340,900 Scots – or 6.48 per cent of the population.

And the latest death record for those with Covid-19 is from the week ending July 17, where there were 82 deaths – the same as the previous week, according to the National Records of Scotland.