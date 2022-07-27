Hospitalisation rates for patients with coronavirus were 1,660 in the week ending July 24, compared to 1,772 from the previous week.
That is a 6.3% decrease, according to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland.
However, there were 31 new admissions to intensive care units (ICU) with a laboratory confirmed Covid-19 test – an increase of five from the week ending July 17.
One in 15 Scots were estimated to have the virus in the week to July 14 , the equivalent of 340,900 Scots – or 6.48 per cent of the population.
And the latest death record for those with Covid-19 is from the week ending July 17, where there were 82 deaths – the same as the previous week, according to the National Records of Scotland.
Covid-19 antibody levels among the oldest age groups have jumped sharply in recent months, following the rollout of spring booster jabs, new figures suggest.