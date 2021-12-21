Covid Scotland: Scotrail train services disrupted due to 'increasing numbers of staff' self-isolating due to virus

ScotRail has announced that their services across Scotland continue to be disrupted due to an ‘increasing number of staff' having to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 7:03 am

Many of the cancellations on Tuesday morning services across Scotland are ‘due to a member of on-train staff being taken ill’, according to ScotRail’s Live Journey checker.

Services cancelled include services from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy and many other services across the operator.

There have so far been 146 train cancellations across ScotRail on Tuesday.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “I'm afraid that our services are still being disrupted due to increasing numbers of staff having to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

"If you're travelling in the next 24 hours, please check your journey before setting off.”

ScotRail has encouraged users to wear face coverings, plan ahead before they travel and don’t travel if you feel unwell.

ScotRail has announced that their services continue to be disrupted due to an ‘increasing number of staff' having to self-isolate due to Covid-19 (Photo: John Devlin).

To check all live updates, you can visit ScotRail’s Journey Checker online.

