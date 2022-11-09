NHS Lothian staff picked up two prestigious Scottish Health Awards as the winners were announced at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh last week.

The Scottish Health Awards are the most distinguished and recognised awards for those working across NHS Scotland and its partners and celebrate those delivering high quality health and social care services to the people of Scotland.

Ewan Pow (23) picked up the Young Achiever Award on the night. He started off in NHS Lothian as a clinical support worker at the start of the pandemic while studying full time for a degree in Medical Science at the University of Edinburgh. Whilst in the post, Ewan trained to become a Covid vaccinator and took on shifts at the Accident and Emergency Department at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. He is now furthering his studies at Aberdeen University’s Medical School and has been appointed by the Scottish Government to the board of directors of Public Health Scotland, becoming the youngest person to ever be appointed to a health board.

Ewan and Vicky with their awards.

Speaking about his award, Ewan said: “I'm really proud to receive the Young Achievers award at the Scottish Health Awards. It's a testament to the working environment and leaders at NHS Lothian, who created these opportunities for young people and mentor them on their way to reach their maximum potential; often doing so over and above their own job role. I particularly thank those in our RIE Emergency Department who took me under their wing and helped me get to this point - thank you, this is as much your success as it is mine!”

Vicky Blair, midwife at St John’s hospital won the Midwife Award. She said “I was a little embarrassed when I found out about the nomination, to be singled out from my colleagues who do the same job that I do.

“The night of the awards was so surreal, to hear the stories of all the other nominees and winners, and about the work that they do was a bit emotional. Then when I won, I felt really proud to be amongst them all. On the night I found out it was a patient who had nominated me. It was so lovely to think that someone went to all that effort to put the nomination in for me.

“I love my job because I work with the absolute best team of midwives and support staff, they are all amazing. But the best part is that I get to help the women and their families that we look after feel like they’ve had great care.”

Ewan and Vicky were joined by six other finalists from NHS Lothian at the national awards ceremony.