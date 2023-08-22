An Edinburgh MP has demanded an apology for ‘chaos’ caused to patients in the south of the city struggling to access a doctor, after funding was pulled for a new medical practice.

Residents are suffering ‘extreme waits’ to see GPs, sparking fears about the knock-on effect on A&E times at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. It comes after the proposed construction of new GP services, including a new medical practice for 10,000 patients as part of the new Liberton High School campus and a new facility at Gilmerton Gateway, has been shelved because of a funding freeze by the Scottish Government.

The Evening News recently revealed that at least six practices in south of the city recently closed to new patients including Ferniehill Surgery, Gracemount Medical Practice, Danderhall Medical Practice, The Southern Medical Practice, St Leonards Medical Practice and Liberton Medical Practice. Labour’s Ian Murray warned that public services in the area are under immense pressure with tens of thousands of new homes being built locally. A recent survey found that only four of the 14 practices in Edinburgh South were taking on new patients, while extra capacity for 20,000 patients in the area is required according to medical chiefs. This week, Jenni Minto, Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health, is visiting the Conan Doyle Medical Centre in Liberton.

Edinburgh South MP Mr Murray has demanded that she reinstate funding and apologise for the chaos caused by the government. He has written to the minister to outline local anger over the GP crisis.