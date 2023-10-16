News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh GP surgeries: The 10 best medical practices in Edinburgh, according to Scottish Government survey

Here is how your GP surgery ranks compared to others across the Capital
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th May 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:57 BST

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries across Edinburgh has fallen considerably, if the results of an official Scottish Government survey are anything going to by.

Published every two years, the latest Health and Care Experience Survey revealed the best surgeries in the city.

The survey for 2021/22 asked people across the Capital, as well as in other parts of country, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Of those who took part in the survey, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

Take a look though our picture gallery to see the best GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1. Edinburgh's top-rated GP surgeries

At Murrayfield Medical Centre in Edinburgh, 95.7% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

2. Murrayfield Medical Centre

At Dr A Comiskey and Partners in the Conan Doyle Medical Centre in Edinburgh, 91.9% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

3. Dr A Comiskey and Partners

At Braids Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 91.9% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

4. Braids Medical Practice

