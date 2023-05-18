Patients at a busy Edinburgh medical practice have been told it can’t cope amid staff shortages shortages.

In a now deleted message, Restalrig Park Medical Centre told patients that ‘despite their best efforts’ they struggled to make up a shortfall in medical staff, while demand for patient appointments remains high. In a recorded answerphone message patients were informed staff would give priority to the most urgent medical issues and said the situation – expected to continue until the end of May – was ‘frustrating’.

The practice has now changed the message as of Thursday, May 18, after the Evening News got in touch when concerned patients contacted the newspaper.

Restalrig Park Medical Centre in Edinburgh said it is experiencing significant staff shortages

Patients phoning the practice earlier this week were told: "We are currently experiencing a significant shortage of medical staff and despite our best efforts we have been unable to attain sufficient replacement staff or locum doctors to cover the shortfall. This is likely to continue to the end of May. At the same time we are experiencing high demand from patients.

"We're at the point where we simply do not have enough medical staff to cope with patient demand. In this situation staff may ask you about the nature and urgency of your condition and whether it can wait. The most urgent medical issues must take priority. This is on instruction of our doctors. We are aware this will cause frustration and would ask patients for their patience and kindness at this time.”

One patient who asked not to be named said: “I’ve struggled to get appointments here before because they have a same day system and if you can’t get through in time appointments are all gone. So it can take a few days. But it’s clear that things are even worse now. This time I was calling to see a nurse. But I’m not confident I’d be able to see a doctor. It is a big concern. It’s not the sort of message health providers would normally give to patients about them just not being able to be seen. I wonder how sick do you have to be to be treated as a priority in these circumstances?”

The latest message for patients phoning the practice has been edited to remove information about how they have been unable to recruit replacement staff. It now states that due to significant pressures patients will be asked about the nature and urgency of their condition to help prioritise appointments.

Health chiefs said that the original message was recorded after receptionists had been subjected to abuse from frustrated patients. Bosses insisted the practice regretted that the message had ‘went too far and could have caused alarm’ but claimed it was inaccurate and stressed patients should be able to get an appointment.

A Spokesperson for Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We want to assure patients that despite considerable local demand they are able to be seen by Restalrig Medical Practice. GP practices continue to experience significant pressures due to increasing patient demand and ongoing recruitment issues being experienced across the NHS nationwide. We are working with NHS Lothian to ensure that the people of Edinburgh receive the high quality care and treatment they deserve and to reduce pressure on primary care services.”

“We also encourage people to remember that local pharmacies now offer an increased range of services for minor illnesses and 111 can provide guidance and schedule appointments if needed for minor injuries.”