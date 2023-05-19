See how your GP surgery ranks compared to others across the city

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries across Scotland’s capital city has dipped dramatically, according to the results of an official Scottish Government survey.

Published every two years, the latest Health and Care Experience Survey revealed the worst as well as the best surgeries in Edinburgh.

The survey for 2021/22 asked people across the city, as well as in other parts of country, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Of those who took part in the survey, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

Gracemount Medical Practice At Gracemount Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 29.3% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

Niddrie Medical Practice At Niddrie Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 20.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

Barclay Medical Practice East Craigs At Barclay Medical Practice East Craigs in Edinburgh, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.