Edinburgh GPs: The 10 worst GP surgeries in Edinburgh, including Morningside Medical Practice

See how your GP surgery ranks compared to others across the city

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th May 2023, 11:41 BST

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries across Scotland’s capital city has dipped dramatically, according to the results of an official Scottish Government survey.

Published every two years, the latest Health and Care Experience Survey revealed the worst as well as the best surgeries in Edinburgh.

The survey for 2021/22 asked people across the city, as well as in other parts of country, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Of those who took part in the survey, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

Take a look though our photo gallery to see the worst-rated GP surgeries in the Capital, according to the results of the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing

Take a look though our photo gallery to see the lowest-rated GP surgeries in the Capital.

1. Edinburgh's lowest-rated GP surgeries

Take a look though our photo gallery to see the lowest-rated GP surgeries in the Capital.

At Gracemount Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 29.3% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

2. Gracemount Medical Practice

At Gracemount Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 29.3% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

At Niddrie Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 20.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

3. Niddrie Medical Practice

At Niddrie Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 20.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

At Barclay Medical Practice East Craigs in Edinburgh, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

4. Barclay Medical Practice East Craigs

At Barclay Medical Practice East Craigs in Edinburgh, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

