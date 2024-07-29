Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh Leisure’s Festival of Sport is now underway at the St James Quarter in the city centre, allowing locals to watch and take part in sport over the next couple of weeks.

Inspired by the Paris 2024 Olympics, St James Quarter in partnership with Edinburgh Leisure is inviting guests to get active until August 11, with a whole host of sporting festivities and special guests, launching its ‘Festival of Sport’ right in the heart of the city last Friday.

Some of the locals taking part in Edinburgh's Festival of Sport at the St James Quarter. | Chris Watt Photography

Spectators can visit the Fanzone on Level 5 at St James Quarter to cheer on their favourite athletes from the comfort of the Quarter’s rooftop bar, with captivating views of Calton Hill. As the official Team GB Fanzone in Scotland, all the live action from the Olympics in Paris will be shown on a giant screen, delivered in partnership with Ocean Outdoor.

As part of the two-week-long Festival of Sport, St James Quarter, in partnership with Edinburgh Leisure, is hosting a range of free fitness activities to inspire guests to get active and move more. From pilates to body combat, Hatton Boxing to musical theatre fitness, there’s something for everyone to get into the spirit of the Games, including family friendly classes.

There are lots of fitness classes on offer over the next two weeks. | Chris Watt Photography

Alex Smith, fitness class manager at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Edinburgh Leisure is a charity helping people be active. Managing over 50 sports, leisure and schools facilities across the city, we are committed to creating opportunities for everyone to get active and stay active.

“This is an exciting partnership and a great opportunity to showcase what Edinburgh Leisure is about. Wherever you’re at on the map or in life, Edinburgh Leisure has something for everyone. Come along and book in for some of the fitness classes on offer and get a taste of what we’re all about.”

The Edinburgh Festival of Sport at St James Quarter is hosting a range of free fitness activities to inspire guests to get active and move more. | Chris Watt Photography

The Edinburgh Leisure team is looking forward to cheering on three of their own colleagues who have headed to Paris to represent diving at the Olympics.

Performance dive coach - Jen Leeming, who has been working for Edinburgh Leisure for 12 years developing the diving programme, is attending with Team Jamaica, having coached Edinburgh Leisure dive coach Yona Knight-Wisdom, who is representing his country.