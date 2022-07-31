Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ and breathwork specialist Stuart Sandeman recently launched his book, Breathe In Breathe Out, in the suitably peaceful surroundings of the Royal Botanic Garden.

The former Scottish Judo champion learned about the power of breathwork techniques after he lost his girlfriend to cancer.

Having used breathwork to overcome his grief, Sandeman was trained by the ‘Iceman’ Wim Hoff, who featured breathwork on his recent BBC series Freeze The Fear.

DJ and breathwork specialist Stuart Sandeman recently launched his book, Breathe In Breathe Out, in the suitably peaceful surroundings of the Royal Botanic Garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandeman, who previously gave up a job in the City to follow his passion for music as a DJ, is now blazing a trail for the health benefits of better breathing, which can have a powerful impact on tackling stress and improving wellbeing.

Such is his rising popularity, he now hosts a popular Radio 1 wellbeing series called the Decompression Session, in which he combines relaxing music with powerful breathing exercises.

In addition to regular live breathwork sessions with his devoted 45,000+ Instagram followers, Sandeman has worked with global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Google and YouTube, as well as celebrities such as Chris Evans and Lisa Snowdon.

His new book is a practical guide containing series of simple yet effective exercises that are guaranteed to improve people’s performance in any field.

With Sandeman’s daily breathing practices, people can learn to develop better focus, boost their creativity and find their flow.

Sandeman said: “It’s wonderful to empower people with breathing tools that can improve and transform lives.

“After I lost my girlfriend to cancer, I was on the brink of despair until I discovered that just by tweaking something we all do all day, every day you can rewire your brain and change the way you think and feel.

“I want to help as many people as I can to learn these simple yet profound techniques – they’re so easy incorporate into your daily routine and will bring so many benefits in terms of your health and happiness.”