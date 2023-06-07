A major flood has caused widespread damage at Edinburgh's Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion after a contractor accidentally drilled through a high temperature water pipe.

It happened on the third floor of the Chalmers Street hospital, sending water cascading down through the floors below, affecting patient areas, clinics, research rooms, offices, staff rooms, corridors and toilets. It is understood no patients or staff were injured and the patient areas were not occupied at the time. But one source said the extent of the damage and the repairs needed would "greatly impact" services at the Eye Pavilion “for many weeks”.

The hospital's main entrance was still leaking on Tuesday morning and its acute referral centre, which deals with urgent cases, was closed until further notice, with its work transferred to NHS Lothian's Lauriston building. A memo sent to staff on Tuesday morning said: "Contractors working in the recently refurbished research room on E3 accidentally drilled through a high temperature water pipe resulting in a significant amount of water cascading down through each of the floors to ground level on the left side of the building."

The Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion has seen widespread damage as the result of a major flood. Picture: Greg Macvean.

An update later told staff not to use equipment until it had been checked for safety. It listed some of the affected areas, including side rooms and a patient bay on the second floor and several offices, including that of the hospital's clinical director Dr Jas Singh. And the update warned: "As there is still active leaking that there may be additional areas affected or worsening in already affected areas in the coming days."

It added: "Please note that if an area is closed off this is due to its unsafe nature, and these should not be used. The areas should remain closed off until estates have confirmed the structural integrity of the ceiling, that the electrics are safe to be used, that there is no active leaking, the area has been dried, ceiling tiles replaced, and all relevant works have been carried out."

The Eye Pavilion is due to be replaced by a new eye hospital next to the Royal Infirmary at Little France after it was declared no longer fit for purpose as long ago as 2014. But the new hospital, which is going ahead only after a U-turn by the Scottish Government which planned to scrap the project, is not expected to open until “late 2027”.