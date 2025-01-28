Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Leisure is set to run its first Hyrox Simulation event. the fitness competition that’s sweeping the globe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh Hyrox Simulation event will take place on Sunday, February 16 at Evolve Gym at Meadowbank Sports Centre. Running as an indoor event, from 10am to 2pm, it will consist of eight fitness stations, starting in waves every 10 minutes.

Edinburgh Leisure, the biggest sports and leisure provider across the city, is set to run their first Hyrox Simulation event. | Edinburgh Leisure

Open to both members of Evolve and non-members, with only 50 spaces available, it is likely that places will sell quickly. Evolve members have priority booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Leisure revolutionised the fitness arena with the opening of its new hybrid gym and official Hyrox Affiliate Training Club in Edinburgh in October, 2024.

The global phenomenon of Hyrox, the fitness competition that’s sweeping the globe, has played a part in the increasing popularity of hybrid training, and Edinburgh Leisure was the first Scottish leisure trust affiliated with Hyrox, which has classes for those new to Hyrox as well as for experienced Hyroxers and fitness enthusiasts.

The Edinburgh Hyrox Simulation event will take place on Sunday, February 16 at Evolve Gym at Meadowbank Sports Centre. | Edinburgh Leisure

Ally Strachan, fitness development manager at Edinburgh Leisure said: “This is an exciting development in Edinburgh Leisure’s fitness offering and the first of what we hope will be regular events, giving the opportunity for Hyroxers in the city to experience a race simulation on home turf, and in preparation for taking part in other Hyrox races across the globe.

“A simulation event is a great training event that can be used to prepare for a full event or to perform a full event when there isn’t an official Hyrox event scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Leisure opened its new hybrid gym and official Hyrox Affiliate Training Club in October, 2024. | Edinburgh Leisure

“It allows clubs like us to generate interest for the members and a chance to do the event without the need to battle for tickets or pay the costs of a full event.

“With the added benefit of being on home-turf, it gives people the opportunity for competing in familiar surroundings alongside other members they are more likely to know.”

Register online today. It’s free for Evolve Members and £15 for non-members.