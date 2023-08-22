One of Edinburgh's busiest outpatient centres could face immediate full or partial closure after being named as one of eight NHS Lothian buildings identified at high risk of containing potentially dangerous cheap “crumbly” concrete.

A survey of the Lauriston Building, close to the former Royal Infirmary site in Lauriston Place, and the other sites – including the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion and a number of health centres – will now take place to confirm whether it does have Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC). The material has been linked to the collapse of a school roof in England and has already led to pupils at two Edinburgh schools being moved to portable classroom units as a precaution.

A report to the NHS Lothian board says: “There is a risk that survey findings may raise a requirement for immediate partial or whole building closure as has been seen in other public organisations (for example educational settings) or the installation of intrusive temporary supports as an interim safety measure.”

RAAC was used to construct roofs, walls and floors from the 1960s to the 1990s as a cheaper alternative to conventional concrete. More than 250 NHS buildings in Scotland are suspected of including the concrete, which can collapse without warning. In addition to the eight “high risk” sites, the NHS Lothian report identifies 27 buildings at “medium risk” of containing RAAC and 12 at low risk.

The Lauriston Building, which dates back to 1963, provides outpatient services in a variety of clinics including ear, nose and throat, dental services, dermatology, and orthopaedics, seeing thousands of patients every year. A full or partial closure could lead to massive disruption of services and spark concern about the impact on already-long waiting times.

The Eye Pavilion, built in 1969, has already been declared no longer fit for purpose and is due to be replaced by a new hospital alongside the Royal Infirmary at Little France, but the most recent official estimate was it would not be ready until late 2027.

The other NHS Lothian buildings at high risk of containing RAAC are:

– Bonnyrigg Health Centre

– Royal Edinburgh Hospital – Cullen/Rivers Centre extension

– Royal Edinburgh Hospital – link corridor/X-Ray

– Stoneyburn Health Centre

– Tranent Medical Practice

– Western General Hospital – gas store

The NHS Lothian report says most of the surveys are not due to take place until November or December and the board has written to the firm carrying out the surveys and NHS Scotland asking for the timetable to be accelerated. It also notes that It is not yet known whether funding will be made available by the Scottish Government for whatever work is necessary where RAAC is found.

Scottish Lib Dem leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has already called for speedier assessment of where the concrete is present in NHS buildings across the country.