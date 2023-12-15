‘The present eye hospital was state of the art in 1969 but it has now been worked beyond its sell-by date.’

The eye surgeon who saved Gordon Brown's sight at Edinburgh's Eye Pavilion 50 years ago has spoken out about the urgent need for a new eye hospital to replace the 'not fit for purpose' building.

Dr Hector Chawla, who was director of the Eye Pavilion for ten years until 2010, said: "The present eye hospital was state of the art in 1969 but it has now been worked beyond its sell-by date. The roof leaks and the theatres on the top floor are only accessible for patients by lifts, which do not always work."

His comments come just days before the Scottish Government announces the results of its capital spending review, which campaigners fear could set back the pledge to build a replacement hospital close to the Royal Infirmary at Little France.

Gordon Brown and and Dr Hector Chawla have both spoken of the urgent need for Edinburgh's new eye hospital. Picture: Alex Hewitt/Writer Pictures

In an article for the Evening News, Dr Chawla said the Eye Pavilion's current location in Chalmers Street meant it was "isolated" from other hospital provision which some eye patients may require in an emergency.

And he also stressed the importance of research and training linked with the Eye Pavilion's work. He said Edinburgh was "the training centre of choice throughout the United Kingdom".

In his memoirs, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown recalls how as a teenager in 1971 he faced the possibility of blindness because of a rugby injury and was operated on by Dr Chawla. "Dr Chawla was about to go on holiday. He delayed his departure and saved my eye.”

Mr Brown has also spoken out in support of the campaign to get the Scottish Government to give the new hospital the funding it needs. In a video message he said: "I have been a patient at the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion for all the 50 years it has been in operation and I, like thousands of others, am incredibly grateful for the care and attention that I’ve received on so many different occasions. It would be a tragedy if the pavilion was lost to Edinburgh, but we do need a new building and we do need new facilities. And it’s urgent for people with eye disease and eye complaints that this new facility be created.”

The Scottish Government agreed in principle to a new eye hospital at Little France in 2018, but then cancelled it before doing a U-turn and pledging it would go ahead after all. But the plans have been hit by delays and it was not due to open until "late 2027".