Energy drinks under-16s ban: ‘My kids aren’t allowed energy drinks but I don’t think they should be banned’
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Labour would ban the sale of energy drinks to children if they win the general election
- Research shows a shocking 69% of teenagers consume the high-caffeine drinks
- We asked people across the UK for their views - and they were divided
- A Birmingham mum said she doesn’t let her children drink energy drinks, but she still opposes a ban
Under-16s would be banned from buying high-caffeine energy drinks if Labour wins the general election.
Under the plans, it would be illegal to sell drinks with more than 150mg of caffeine per litre to children - including Monster, Prime and Red Bull.
According to a report from the Food Standards Agency, 69% of teenagers and 24% of children under 10 drink energy drinks - and they can cost as little as 25p.
As well as high levels of caffeine and sugar, a recent study also found that 55.4% of young people reported experiencing adverse health effects after drinking them.
We asked people across the country for their thoughts on the proposals.
‘My kids aren’t allowed energy drinks - but I don’t think they should be banned’
One mum from Birmingham said: “I’m a mum and I don’t allow my kids energy drinks, mainly because of the hyperness they get after drinking it. But I think every one of us are individuals, and we should make our own choices.”
A Liverpool local said it sounded like a good idea. “They make your heart race, they’re full of caffeine,” she said. “I wouldn’t encourage anybody to drink them.”
“They’re probably unnecessary,” a shopper from Birmingham said. “They’re drinking it because of the pressure, because their peers do, so I’d probably support a little bit of [the ban].
“But at the same time, people get up in arms about having a lack of freedom of choice and speech, so you have to temper that. But I don’t think kids under 16 need as much access [to energy drinks] as they think they do.”
A Glasgow local supported the ban - as long as it didn’t extend to adults: “Yes, for under 16s think there should be a restriction on that. For other people though, I think everyone once they’re 16 should be able to make their own decisions.”
Should energy drinks be banned for under-16s - and adults? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.