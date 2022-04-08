Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of 1 January 2022.

An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in East Lothian.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations. We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

1. Riverside Medical Practice There are 1,311 patients per GP at Riverside Medical Practice LLP. In total there are 19,661 patients and 15 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Whitesands Medical Practice There are 998 patients per GP at Whitesands Medical Practice. In total there are 4,991 patients and 5 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. The Harbours Medical Practice There are 979 patients per GP at The Harbours Medical Practice. In total there are 9,790 patients and 10 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Cromwell Harbour Medical Practice There are 977 patients per GP at Cromwell Harbour Medical Practice. In total there are 4,883 patients and 5 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales