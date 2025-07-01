More than half of Gen Z women in Edinburgh have considered freezing their eggs

Huge numbers of young women have considered freezing their eggs so they can have babies later in life, research has shown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As egg and embryo freezing figures soar across the UK, so the age of potential candidates is dropping, says TFP Fertility.

The move was once seen as a decision for women in their 30s, but the clinic’s research shows it is now firmly on the radar of Gen Z women aged between 18 and 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their study found more than half (56%) of women in this age group have considered freezing their eggs, demonstrating a shift in attitudes towards fertility and future planning.

Your World

Some 56% of women aged 18 to 28 have considered freezing their eggs to protect their fertility. This change in outlook is mirrored by wider national trends, data shows.

According to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) figures, egg and embryo freezing are the fastest growing fertility treatments in Britain, with a 121% increase in egg freezing cycles from 2018 to 2022.

The uptake has soared even further among the Gen Z demographic, with a 153% increase over the same period. For them, egg freezing is not just a backup plan, it’s part of a proactive approach to protect future options and take control through long-term life planning, say TFP experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their research revealed fear of infertility in later life (59%) was the number one reason for the upward trend, while wanting to be more financially prepared (49%) and desire to be more emotionally ready for parenthood (35%) were also among the top motivators.

Social media – in particular TikTok – has helped normalise conversations around fertility, experts say, with hashtags like #eggfreezing and #fertilityjourney racking up millions of views.

Dr Justin Chu, Medical Director at TFP Fertility, said: “We’re seeing a generational shift in egg freezing. Gen Z women are increasingly aware of their fertility window, but also of the social, financial and environmental pressures they face.

“While fertility education is improving, stigma is also decreasing, and young women are becoming more empowered to explore their fertility options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The data from HFEA shows that since 2008, the number of people freezing their eggs has increased by 1600%, allowing women the chance to focus on what matters in the moment, without sacrificing the opportunity to have a family later in life.”