An 87-year-old woman who waited around 12 hours at A&E on three separate occasions has been left "traumatised" by her experience of the NHS, her daughter has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Traynor , 61, from East Lothian, said her mother Winifred Bolland found the ordeal "frightening and degrading". Ms Bolland, a former teacher, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh last September after fracturing her hip.

She waited more than 12 hours before being admitted to a ward. She was later discharged but in October was readmitted after struggling to stand on one of her legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She waited nine hours before an ambulance arrived and was looked after by ambulance staff in a corridor, her daughter, who is a nurse, said. Ms Bolland was again then forced to wait in A&E for around 12 hours.

The Scottish Government's target is for 95 per cent of patients in emergency departments to be seen within four hours.

Ann Traynor/PA Wire

In January, Ms Bolland, who is visually impaired, fell and fractured her other hip at home. Ms Traynor said she and her mother, who was in pain, had to wait around another 12 hours in "freezing" conditions.

The 61-year-old called for patients in A&E to be given access to painkillers while they wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said her mother was discharged from the hospital and told she did not meet the criteria for rehabilitation, but was later given access to it. She told how she had to take nearly a month off of work to ensure her mother was safe at home.

"She doesn't ever want to go back to the Royal Infirmary," Ms Traynor said. "She was traumatised there, particularly the second time. There was no dignity in that admission.

"I think she felt like a burden. It's really sad. I think her generation is very stoic but I think she was badly let down. She wouldn't survive another admission like that.

Winifred Bolland found the ordeal "frightening and degrading" | Ann Traynor/PA

"Although she was booted out, and I think it's appalling that she was, I think she was safer at home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bolland's case was raised during First Minister's Questions last Thursday by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton , and First Minister John Swinney apologised to her and her family for the wait.

Mr Swinney said: "The health service faces extraordinary pressures as a consequence of the demand for assistance that there is in our healthcare system.

"I do not know the moment at which this incident happened but if Mr Cole-Hamilton will furnish me with the details, I will respond to that in full.

"But as he knows, as I have recounted to Parliament over the winter period, we have had extraordinary pressures on our healthcare system as a consequence of flu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I can reassure Mr Cole-Hamilton about is that on the latest data available, 12-hour waits in accident and emergency, which are completely unacceptable, are falling.

"Eight-hour waits are falling, still completely unacceptable, but they are falling as we begin to get on top of the implications of that wave of demand that the healthcare system has faced."

Ms Traynor said she had previously written to the First Minister about her mother's experience of the NHS.

Raising the case during FMQs on Thursday, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "Winifred is not alone. These waits for emergency care have skyrocketed since the SNP came to power."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data analysis by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has found the number of Scots waiting more than 12 hours in A&E has surged to almost 100 times the level it was at in 2011.

Just 784 people waited more than 12 hours in emergency departments in 2011, but by 2024 this number had increased to 76,346.

A freedom of information by the Lib Dems later found more than 12,000 patients over the age of 85 were forced to wait in emergency departments for more than 12 hours last year.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We cannot comment on individual cases, however we would like to apologise to the patient for the delay in the ambulance response and for any distressed caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would ask the patient or her family to contact our Patient Experience Team directly so we can look into this case further and personally discuss the details with them."

NHS Lothian has been approached for comment.