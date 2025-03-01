Edinburgh's Morrison Street cordoned off after police find injured man in street
Police descended on the city’s Morrison Street after officers received reports of a man having been found injured at around 11.45am. A section of pavement outside a Sainsbury’s store was taped off by police while investigations were carried out.
The victim was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.45am on Saturday, 1 March, 2025, we were made aware of a man being found injured on Morrison Street, Edinburgh.
“He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
