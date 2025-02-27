Edinburgh named among 'crime hotspots' as Scotland's 10 most dangerous areas revealed

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 19:31 BST

A new report from the Scottish Government has revealed the 10 areas of Scotland with the highest crime rates – see where Edinburgh ranks.

The just-published Recorded Crime in Scotland report shares statistics on crimes and offences recorded by the Police Scotland in the year ending December 2024, split by crime or offence group and by local authority.

According to the data, police in Scotland recorded 298,308 crimes. This was 1% lower than the 302,076 crimes recorded in the year ending December 2023, but 1% higher than the 296,263 crimes recorded in the year ending December 2020.

Take a look through our gallery to see Scotland's 10 areas with the highest crime rates per 10,000 people.

1. Scotland's 10 areas with the highest crime rates

Take a look through our gallery to see Scotland's 10 areas with highest crime rates per 10,000 people. Photo: Third Party

Glasgow City has a crime rate of 830 per 10,000 population.

2. Glasgow City

Glasgow City has a crime rate of 830 per 10,000 population. Photo: Pixabay

Dundee City has a crime rate of 775 per 10,000 population.

3. Dundee City

Dundee City has a crime rate of 775 per 10,000 population. Photo: Pixabay

West Dunbartonshire has a crime rate of 658 per 10,000 population.

4. West Dunbartonshire

West Dunbartonshire has a crime rate of 658 per 10,000 population. Photo: SWNS

