The just-published Recorded Crime in Scotland report shares statistics on crimes and offences recorded by the Police Scotland in the year ending December 2024, split by crime or offence group and by local authority.

According to the data, police in Scotland recorded 298,308 crimes. This was 1% lower than the 302,076 crimes recorded in the year ending December 2023, but 1% higher than the 296,263 crimes recorded in the year ending December 2020.

Take a look through our gallery to see Scotland's 10 areas with the highest crime rates per 10,000 people.

Glasgow City has a crime rate of 830 per 10,000 population.

Dundee City has a crime rate of 775 per 10,000 population.