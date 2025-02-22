Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh carried out patrols in the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links on Saturday, days after a pair of quad bikers wrecked sections of the grass in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, February 20, two people were captured on video driving recklessly in Bruntsfield Links with one rider filmed speeding across a footpath whilst the other performed doughnut manoeuvres on the grass.

Quad bikers were also seen in the Meadows and Saughton Park on the same day where extensive damage was caused to the pitches. The scenes sparked outrage from locals and politicians, prompting calls for a greater police presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour MP for Edinburgh South, Ian Murray said: “The Meadows should be a safe and welcoming space for everyone” | NW / Police Scotland

On Saturday, February 22 Police Scotland posted on social media that ‘hot spot areas have been visited to detect and deter antisocial behaviour’. Earlier in the week local area commander, Inspector Scott Casey said: "Anti-social behaviour in any form is unacceptable and will continue to be a focus for local community officers.”

Responding to the incidents on Thursday, Ian Murray MP said: "The rise in anti-social behaviour in The Meadows is deeply concerning. Residents have rightly raised their concerns and I have been in touch with the police, who have assured me they are taking action.”

The Edinburgh South MP added: “The Meadows should be a safe and welcoming space for everyone, especially at night and for women. I will continue pushing for a greater police presence and additional measures to keep our community safe.”

Fellow Labour MP, Scott Arthur also raised concerns with police following antisocial behaviour in Saughton Park this week. Police informed the Edinburgh South West MP they are reviewing ‘council CCTV to see if they can be identified in any way and where they are coming from and going to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police added: “Road Policing officers are also aware and patrolling the area. We will keep you updated if we manage to identify those responsible. We are looking at ways of tackling this type of antisocial behaviour in a safe manner."

On Friday, Conservative councillor for Morningside, Marie-Clair Munro, said: “I raised the issue of quad bikes destroying our parks with David Robertson, Chief Superintendent, Edinburgh Divisional Commander from Police Scotland during a meeting earlier today.

“He assured me they are looking into a variety of tactics to stop this dangerous behaviour and are committed to apprehending the perpetrators. Please be assured I will keep on top of this issue.”