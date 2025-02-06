Police recorded 168 anti-social behaviour calls in southern Livingston in the last three months of 2024, with charges brought against those involved in an incident which saw a security guard taken to hospital..

Sergeant Lee Brodie, a local community officer, thanked members of the public for their assistance in identifying youths involved in the incident which led to a security guard being taken to hospital in late December.

Councillors heard that the bulk of the calls related to anti-social behaviour in and around the town’s shopping centre.

Police and emergency services were called to the shopping centre late in the afternoon of December 17 following an incident. A shopping centre security guard had to be taken to hospital after an apparent heart attack.

Sgt Brodie told the Livingston South Local area committee: “There was a highly publicised incident that happened where there was an altercation and a security guard took unwell and had to be taken to hospital.

“I’m pleased to say I understand he’s doing well. We fairly promptly, with the help of the public, managed to identify the youths involved. They were not from the local area but we were able to identify them, trace them and charge them all, and reports have been submitted in relation to them so I would particularly extend my thanks to the public who did actually help us identify who those individuals were.”

A police report to the committee added: “Officers continued to focus on ASB in the town centre area, with multiple patrols , as a result various youths were identified and action taken, with two youths being charged with offences. A further two youths were also issued with banning letters by the retail premises themselves with support of community officers.”

In his report the officer said: “The Q3 ASB incidents figure for the Livingston South ward was 168 calls. This includes all calls with an ASB tag which includes Public Nuisance, Noise, Drinking in Public, Neighbour Dispute, ASBO and Damage calls.

“This figure will also include any youth calls, which are discussed at the weekly partnership TAC to enable capture of any youth ASB hotspots.

Sgt Brodie added: “We have the town centre in this ward so as you can imagine that would account for a fair degree of those figures.”