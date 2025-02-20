Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation after two people on off-road vehicles wreaked havoc in The Meadows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shocking video showing two quad bikers driving recklessly in Bruntsfield Links was shared online on February 20, where one rider can be seen speeding across a footpath whilst the other spins around in circles causing significant damage to the grass.

It is understood a similar incident occurred in The Meadows on Thursday and police enquiries are now ongoing to trace those responsible. Images taken from The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links this morning show extensive damage caused to the beauty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quad bikers caused significant damage to sections of Bruntsfield Links in Edinburgh on February 20 | NW

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.55am on Thursday, February 20, we were made aware of two off-road vehicles causing damage to a grass park in The Meadows area of Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 0532 of February, 20.”

It comes a week after Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, condemned the ‘worrying rise’ of antisocial behaviour in the area. The Labour MP said he had received several messages from constituents regarding the ‘dangerous use of motorbikes and e-scooters’ and vandalism. On February 6, a woman was also assaulted by two youths on e-scooters when she made her way through Middle Meadow Walk.

Ian Murray MP said: "The rise in anti-social behaviour in The Meadows is deeply concerning. Residents have rightly raised their concerns and I have been in touch with the police, who have assured me they are taking action. While officers have seized several e-bikes and dirt bikes and are working with schools to tackle the issue at its source, the stretched resources given to the Police by the Scottish Government mean patrols remain limited.

“Totally unacceptable incidents like this morning show that more needs to be done. The Meadows should be a safe and welcoming space for everyone, especially at night and for women. I will continue pushing for a greater police presence and additional measures to keep our community safe. I encourage residents to report any incidents to the police via 101, or 999 in an emergency, to help build a clearer picture of the issue and ensure it is prioritised for action."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh MP said ‘more needs to be done’ to prevent and tackle antisocial behaviour | NW

In recent months, police have seized eight ‘illegally adapted’ e-bikes and said ‘anti-social behaviour in any form will continue to be a focus for local community officers’.

Local area commander, Inspector Scott Casey said: "I'm aware of recent reports of anti-social behaviour in The Meadows area and understand the impact this has on the local community. The Meadows is an extremely busy thoroughfare for pedestrians and is also one of the busiest cycle routes in the city. The Community Policing Team have been working closely with Road Policing officers to provide high-visibility patrols, in addition to our "Be Bright Be Seen" campaign which is aimed at educating cyclists on the responsible use of pedal cycles. This will continue throughout the spring and summer.

Pictures taken on the morning on Thursday, February 20 | NW

"Recently the Community Policing team conducted significant enquiry to identify a 22-year-old man who was riding an electric pedal cycle through the Meadows in an anti-social manner. This resulted in him being the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal. Another eight people had their electric pedal cycles seized after they were found to be illegally adapted and ridden in a manner that would concern the public.

"Anti-social behaviour in any form is unacceptable and will continue to be a focus for local community officers. I would encourage anyone who has knowledge of those involved in these incidents to report it to your local Community Policing Team or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”