26 retro Edinburgh photos of life in the Bruntsfield neighbourhood during the 50s and 60s

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Feb 2025, 18:06 BST
Edinburgh’s Bruntsfield neighbourhood has always been bustling with activity – as these old photos show.

Home to trendy bars and restaurants, and a plethora of amazing independent shops, it’s not surprising leafy Bruntsfield is one of the most desirable places to live in the Capital.

The area is also steeped in history, and many locals will know it is named after Richard Broun, the King's Sergeant of the Borough Muir, who collected rents for Robert II in the 14th century.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 26 incredible old photos of Bruntsfield in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. 26 incredible old photos of Bruntsfield in the 50s and 60s

Scroll through our gallery to see 26 incredible old photos of Edinburgh's Bruntsfield in the 1950s and 1960s. Photo: Third Party

A vintage 1913 Humberette car is pictured at the Bruntsfield Motors garage ahead of its journey to the Rootes Motor Museum in London in 1958.

2. Vintage car

A vintage 1913 Humberette car is pictured at the Bruntsfield Motors garage ahead of its journey to the Rootes Motor Museum in London in 1958. Photo: Unknown

Bruntsfield House in 1956.

3. Full house

Bruntsfield House in 1956. Photo: Unknown

An Austin Healy Sprite on Whitehouse Loan, beside Bruntsfield Links. James Gillespie's High School can be seen in the background. This picture was taken in July 1962.

4. Austin powers

An Austin Healy Sprite on Whitehouse Loan, beside Bruntsfield Links. James Gillespie's High School can be seen in the background. This picture was taken in July 1962. Photo: Unknown

