All 34 Edinburgh restaurants named in Michelin Guide 2025 - in pictures

The popular guide book series has been published by French tyre company Michelin since way back in 1900. The 2025 Michelin Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

The updated list comes as he Michelin Stars for 2025 were announced on Monday, February 10 at a glitzy awards dinner at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in Glasgow.

Following the announcement, Edinburgh now has seven one-Michelin-star restaurants – more than any other city in Scotland – but a number of other eateries are recommended in the 2025 guide.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see every restaurant from Edinburgh and the Lothians to feature in the Michelin Guide 2025 – and find out what the Guide's food critics have to say about them.

1 . All 34 Edinburgh restaurants named in Michelin Guide 2025 Take a look through our gallery to see all 34 Edinburgh restaurants named in Michelin Guide 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Sotto Where: 28 Deanhaugh Street, Edinburgh EH4 1LY. The Michelin Guide says: Whether you opt for one of the pastas or the fish of the day, it’s all simple, fresh and wholly enjoyable. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Kitchin Where: 78 Commercial Quay, Leith, EH6 6LX, United Kingdom. One Michelin star. The Michelin Guide says: Choose from the perfectly balanced à la carte or opt for one of the surprise, vegetarian or prestige tasting menus. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Noto Where: 47a Thistle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1DY, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: Well-conceived dishes display influences which span the globe, with a particular focus on Asia. Save room for the luscious Michel Cluizel chocolate and miso dessert. Noto has been awarded a Bib Gourmand, which recognises restaurants serving quality food at a lower price point. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales