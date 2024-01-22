Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A celebrated Scottish chef is set to open an exciting new fine dining restaurant in Edinburgh.

Tomás Gormley, who was awarded a Michelin star at Capital eaterie Heron in 2023, will launch Cardinal on Eyre Place in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new restaurant will see the chef present his elevated take on modern Scottish dining, with a 13-course tasting menu served in the evening, and a shorter, more concise offering for lunch. Each dish on the regularly-changing menu will highlight the bounty of Scotland’s natural larder, with the team working closely with local suppliers and producers to celebrate the best of the seasons.

Tomás Gormley, who was awarded a Michelin star at Edinburgh restaurant Heron in 2023, will launch Cardinal on Eyre Place in March.

Gormley will take a flavour-focussed approach to his menu, with particular attention given to fermenting and pickling, as well as ingredients cooked over flame on Cardinal’s bespoke wood fired barbecue. A natural-led wine list will complement the menu, alongside a short, carefully-curated cocktail offering and in-house soft drinks programme.

The 24-cover restaurant will mix shadowy hues and deep colours with atmospheric lighting, creating an elegant yet convivial dining space.

Gormley is also chef-patron of Skua, which opened in Stockbridge in spring 2023. Cardinal will be his first solo launch. He will be joined by Ben Mansour, who will take the reins as General Manager from his former role as bar manager at Skua. James Aikman, also of Skua, will take the role of sous chef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad