eòrna and Skua were two of the 18 restaurants recognised by the Michelin Guide this month

Two Edinburgh restaurants have been recognised by the Michelin Guide this month after critics for the organisation selected them for the ‘Michelin Inspectors’ Favourite New Restaurants’ category.

Stockbridge restaurants eòrna and Skua - which both opened within the last seven months - come highly recommended by the Michelin Guide for the high quality of food and service. The inspectors said eòrna had an intimate atmosphere where diners can ‘enjoy a highly seasonal tasting menu that has a strong Scottish heart, from the Orkney beef to the fantastic Perthshire strawberries.’

Fellow Stockbridge restaurant Skua, was described as ‘a tiny basement operation with dark and moody décor’ where guests can enjoy a ‘selection of dishes including simple, fresh-tasting plates like Free Company beetroot with labneh and orange.’

Whilst Michelin Stars and Bib Gourmands are only awarded once a year, inspectors for the organisation add restaurants all year round making the ‘Michelin Inspectors’ Favourite New Restaurants’ list.

The duo behind eòrna, chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery said they were ‘delighted to be included in the Michelin guide.’ They said: “We have been operating for only five months, so to be on their radar at this early stage of the business is very flattering.

“There are plenty of publications and review sites in the world these days, but I think it's fair to say the Michelin Guide is still perhaps the most important. The fact they dine anonymously and don't reveal themselves (generally), and pay for their meals rather than reviewing by invitation for free means there is a degree of honesty in their assessments that carries a lot of weight.”

They added: “At the same time, we think it's important not to get too caught up in what they're looking for or trying to please them. We just want to continue to offer an experience that we believe in and that people enjoy.”