Edinburgh 90s retro: 17 best photos from 1990, including demos, derbies and football legends

Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:17 BST
Take a look at these amazing old photos showing Edinburgh as it was back in 1990.

1. 17 best photos from 1990, including demos, derbies and football legends

Scroll through our picture gallery for a trip back to Edinburgh in 1990. Photo: Third Party

Kuwaitis demonstrate in Edinburgh over Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990.

2. Kuwait invasion demo 1990

Kuwaitis demonstrate in Edinburgh over Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990. Photo: Bill Stout

Goldbergs department store in Edinburgh, with a Closing Down Sale sign up in February 1990

3. Goldbergs store closing down 1990

Goldbergs department store in Edinburgh, with a Closing Down Sale sign up in February 1990 Photo: Bill Newton

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher addresses the Scotch Whisky Association conference at Prestonfield House hotel in Edinburgh, March 1990.

4. Mrs Thatcher at Prestonfield House hotel 1990

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher addresses the Scotch Whisky Association conference at Prestonfield House hotel in Edinburgh, March 1990. Photo: Jack Crombie

