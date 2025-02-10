Take a look through our photo gallery for a trip back to 1990 – and please let us know your own memories in the comments section.
1. 17 best photos from 1990, including demos, derbies and football legends
2. Kuwait invasion demo 1990
Kuwaitis demonstrate in Edinburgh over Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990. Photo: Bill Stout
3. Goldbergs store closing down 1990
Goldbergs department store in Edinburgh, with a Closing Down Sale sign up in February 1990 Photo: Bill Newton
4. Mrs Thatcher at Prestonfield House hotel 1990
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher addresses the Scotch Whisky Association conference at Prestonfield House hotel in Edinburgh, March 1990. Photo: Jack Crombie