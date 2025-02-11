Two more Edinburgh restaurants have been awarded the prestigious Michelin Star.

It comes as the Michelin Stars for 2025 were announced on Monday, February 10 at a glitzy awards dinner at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in Glasgow.

Following the announcement, Edinburgh now has seven one-Michelin-star restaurants – more than any other city in Scotland.

A first Michelin star was awarded to 22 new restaurants, including Avery on St Stephen Street in Stockbridge and Lyla on Royal Terrace. The city's two new additions join Timberyard (Lady Lawson Street), Heron (Henderson Street), Condita (Salisbury Place), The Kitchin (Commercial Street) and Restaurant Martin Wishart (The Shore), which all retained their one Star rating.

A total of 1,147 restaurants – including 220 Starred ones – are included in the 2025 restaurant selection of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, with Moor Hall leading the way as The Guide’s latest Three-Star restaurant.

A further three restaurants have been newly awarded Two Michelin Stars and there are 22 new One-Star establishments, including the two aforementioned Edinburgh eateries.

Thirty six new Bib Gourmands have also been awarded for restaurants offering good food at a great price. Finally, five new Green Stars have been given for outstanding commitment to a more sustainable approach to gastronomy.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, said: “I am so thrilled to see that our Great Britain & Ireland Guide has had such a strong year yet again. Despite the challenges they face, chefs and restaurateurs have shown us that their talent, commitment and ingenuity know no bounds.

“Moor Hall newly receiving Three Michelin Stars will rightly be headline news, but I am equally pleased to see a huge total of 22 new Stars join our family. Having 36 Bib Gourmands awarded this year is also a great sign for British and Irish hospitality – showing how hard restaurants are working to offer great value to diners.

“Finally, we must not forget our new Green Stars and their inspiring commitments, for they are role models of our industry.”

