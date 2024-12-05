Two Edinburgh restaurants hailed by Michelin Guide announce shock closure

Two highly-acclaimed Edinburgh restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide have closed down.

The Gardener’s Cottage, and its sister restaurant, The Lookout By Gardener’s Cottage, shared the sad news on social media.

No reason has been given for the sudden closures, but their website confirms both restaurants are now permanently closed and thanks customers for their support over the years.

The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, located atop Calton Hill, opened in 2018 and offered breathtaking views across the Firth of Forth and the Capital. The venue was recently named by Conde Nast Traveller in its list of the most beautiful restaurants in Scotland.

The Gardeners Cottage, tucked away in London Road Gardens, opened in 2012 and was once described by the famous food critic AA Gill as being “exceptional” in his Sunday Times column, while The Guardian's Jay Rayner said “lunch there is one of those experiences that stops the world for a while”.

Following the news of the closures, the Broughton Spurtle tweeted: “Gardener's Cottage and Lookout restaurants have permanently closed. Website thanks patrons for 'all your support over the years'.

“Tough times: customers with less disposable income; increased ingredient prices; fuel-intensive kitchens with increased energy costs. Where's next?”