Edinburgh restaurant locals have loved since the 90s makes list of UK's Top 100 places to eat
Each year, the online booking platform looks at diner reviews and metrics to determine the top restaurants across the country.
OpenTable’s top 100 comes just in time for the festive season, as recent research shows Edinburgh has seen one of the UK’s highest increases (4%) in diners year-over-year.
As is often the case with lists of culinary excellence, London dominates the list – with more than 60 per cent of the restaurants based in the UK’s biggest city.
The list is compiled by analysing more than 900,000 diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, percentage of five-star reviews among other factors, and features a diverse list of restaurants perfect for any occasion.
But Edinburgh's Mamma Roma, the long-established trattoria on Antigua Street, has made the cut this year. A firm favourite with the pre-theatre crowd at the nearby Playhouse, the family-run venue was founded in 1996 by Mennato Mastrocinque and his father Giovanni.
“Our Top 100 Restaurant list highlights a breadth of diner favourites in the UK – from neighbourhood gems like Ciullõsteria in London to award-winning spots like Opheem in Birmingham,” says Laure Bornet, Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable.
“Whether Brits are looking for a spontaneous midweek meal or festive feast, we hope diners use the list as a source of inspiration for local spots and their UK travels, this year and next.”
The complete Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for 2024 list can be viewed at www.opentable.co.uk/c/top-restaurants/top-100/
