OpenTable has named the 12 most beautiful restaurants in the UK – and one Edinburgh venue has made the list.

Along with this list, the restaurant reservation platform revealed some new data on how Brits celebrate special occasions through dining.

The survey found that over three-quarters (78%) of Brits would choose to go to a restaurant for a first date, while nearly a quarter (24%) would like to get engaged in a restaurant.

According to the data, the top reasons for restaurant proposals being on the cards include the romantic ambience (85%), the atmosphere (74%) and the shared love for dining out (61%).

The theme of restaurants playing witness to life’s most significant moments continued, with over one in five couples (21%) having made their relationship official in a restaurant, café, or bar.

As for the list of most beautiful restaurants in the UK, OpenTable selected a dozen, giving them all sub-categories.

The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse, located in what was once the building's banking hall on St Andrew Square, earned its spot for being “one most beautiful restaurants in the UK for afternoon tea”.

In its description of the stunning venue, OpenTable says: “A gentle piano soundtrack blends with the clinking of glasses, scraping of plates and the buzz of your fellow diners at The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse.

“Warm shades of gold and orange are gently contrasted by pale green pops of colour in the elegant, high-ceiling dining space that revolves around a central, glowing bar”.