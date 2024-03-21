Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A superstar Hollywood director has invested in a new bistro set to open in Edinburgh next month.

Under the Table, a joint venture between esteemed chef Sean Clark and former wine merchant Paul O'Donoghue is being backed by Joe Russo, the Marvel filmmaker responsible for two of the highest-grossing movies of all time, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been described as a modern eaterie inspired and influenced by Scotland’s larder and the elegantly casual but bustling restaurants of Europe.

Joe Russo, the Hollywood film director, has invested in a new bistro set to open in Edinburgh next month.

Located on Dundas Street, directly underneath The Table, the 50 cover venue will offer a fixed price lunch menu and an A La Carte dinner menu, including a relaxed Sunday lunch offering.

Each dish on the menu will be a celebration of carefully considered local and seasonal produce and will change often to ensure customers are experiencing only the best ingredients sourced from the restaurant's carefully curated local suppliers.

The launch menu will include dishes such as Hay Smoked Mackerel with Apple and Celeriac, Braised Beef Cheek with Whipped Coffee Polenta and a classic Tarte Tatin with ice cream designed for sharing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extensive wine list which has been tailored by O'Donoghue, will perfectly complement the menu and will sit front and centre at Under The Table. The kitchen will be led by head chef Alberto Giaccone who brings with him over two decades of experience from Michelin star restaurants and luxury resorts where he perfected Italian and French cuisine techniques.

Speaking about the new venue, O'Donoghue said: “Under The Table brings to life conversations and ideas that have been fermenting for over six years.

We will be an ingredient focussed restaurant with strong links and references to classic European cuisine, taking inspiration from the Bouchon's and Osteria's of France and Italy that we love, where wine lives front and centre and warm hospitality is ever present.”

Under The Table’s interiors are being designed by award winning Scottish interior designer Fiona Denholm, who is transforming the space into a chic and welcoming bistro, with a focus on natural materials combined with luxury bespoke finishes throughout.