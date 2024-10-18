Edinburgh restaurants: 16 'buzzy' Italian restaurants in Edinburgh to visit for World Pasta Day

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:37 BST
October 25th marks World Pasta Day, which celebrates one of the world’s best-loved foods. To celebrate, we've put together a list of Edinburgh restaurants where you can enjoy some ravishing ravioli, tantalising tagliatelle or perfect penne.

Scotland’s capital has no shortage of great pasta places, and now SquareMeal has picked what it considers to be the best places to enjoy not only this Italian staple but also pizza and other popular dishes from Italy. All of these venues are said to be ‘buzzy’.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay

1. 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh

Have a look through our picture gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Where: 4-7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Squaremeal says: Mamma Roma is a quirky, family-run restaurant just opposite the Edinburgh Playhouse split over three areas. There’s a theatre-themed restaurant upstairs, a rustic downstairs dining room and a third dining area next door inspired by a family trip to Venice.

2. Mamma Roma

Where: 4-7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Squaremeal says: Mamma Roma is a quirky, family-run restaurant just opposite the Edinburgh Playhouse split over three areas. There’s a theatre-themed restaurant upstairs, a rustic downstairs dining room and a third dining area next door inspired by a family trip to Venice. Photo: Mamma Roma

Photo Sales
Where: 405-407 St James Crescent, Edinburgh EH1 3AE. Squaremeal says: :Salerno serves fresh, Neapolitan pizza using 24-hour proved dough for the best possible flavour.

3. Salerno Pizza

Where: 405-407 St James Crescent, Edinburgh EH1 3AE. Squaremeal says: :Salerno serves fresh, Neapolitan pizza using 24-hour proved dough for the best possible flavour. Photo: Salerno Pizza

Photo Sales
Where: 103 High Riggs, Edinburgh EH3 9RP. Squaremeal says: Piccolino has something for everyone, from indulgent signature dishes like prawn and pistachio linguine, or slow-cooked venison ragu, to a wealth of gluten-free and vegan options

4. Piccolino

Where: 103 High Riggs, Edinburgh EH3 9RP. Squaremeal says: Piccolino has something for everyone, from indulgent signature dishes like prawn and pistachio linguine, or slow-cooked venison ragu, to a wealth of gluten-free and vegan options Photo: Piccolino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandItaly
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice