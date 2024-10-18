Scotland’s capital has no shortage of great pasta places, and now SquareMeal has picked what it considers to be the best places to enjoy not only this Italian staple but also pizza and other popular dishes from Italy. All of these venues are said to be ‘buzzy’.
1. 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh
Have a look through our picture gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Mamma Roma
Where: 4-7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Squaremeal says: Mamma Roma is a quirky, family-run restaurant just opposite the Edinburgh Playhouse split over three areas. There’s a theatre-themed restaurant upstairs, a rustic downstairs dining room and a third dining area next door inspired by a family trip to Venice. Photo: Mamma Roma
3. Salerno Pizza
Where: 405-407 St James Crescent, Edinburgh EH1 3AE. Squaremeal says: :Salerno serves fresh, Neapolitan pizza using 24-hour proved dough for the best possible flavour. Photo: Salerno Pizza
4. Piccolino
Where: 103 High Riggs, Edinburgh EH3 9RP. Squaremeal says: Piccolino has something for everyone, from indulgent signature dishes like prawn and pistachio linguine, or slow-cooked venison ragu, to a wealth of gluten-free and vegan options Photo: Piccolino
