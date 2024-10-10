Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Italian restaurant serving delicious food in honour of one of Edinburgh's most beloved chippy owners has opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s Amore is the new sit-down offering from the family behind Giovanni's Italian Takeaway, and is located just two doors away from the award-winning fish and chip shop on Northfield Broadway.

The opening of the new pizzeria, run by brothers Lorenzo and Mauro Pacitti, is the latest chapter in the history of Giovanni's chippy, which stretches back over 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giovanni’s story goes all the way back to 1969. Then called The Northfield Fish Restaurant, newly-weds Giovanni and Maria Pacitti bought the shop from Maria’s father and renamed it Giovanni’s. They soon earned a reputation among locals for the quality of their food and the friendly manner with which it was served. In 2002, the reins were handed over to sons Lorenzo and Mauro, who still run the beloved chippy to this day.

The brothers clearly inherited their parents’ industrious nature and, as a result of hard work and dedication, they have continued to expand the business with the opening of That's Amore. Sadly, though, Giovanni passed away in August this year before he could see his sons’ dream of owning their own restaurant come true.

“He wanted to see That’s Amore opened so badly, but never made it, which makes this even more special but painful,” says Mauro.

The late Giovanni surely would have been proud of his boys, however, as the new restaurant looks absolutely stunning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giovanni Pacitti and wife Maria with sons Lorenzo and Mauro at their famous Edinburgh chippy. | Third Party

According to Mauro, the new venue is all about pizza at its finest. He says: “It's made to the traditional Neapolitan style light airy crust that keeps you coming back for more, with classic and creative toppings to suit all tastes. We also offer delicious starters and sides like arancini, buffalo mozzarella caprese, and parmesan fries. You can finish off with a delicious dessert like tiramisu or ice cream covered in Amarena cherries.

“We are also licensed with Birra Moretti on tap and Italian red and white wines. And in the summer, diners can enjoy an aperol spritz on a sunny evening.”

That's Amore is open now, 7 days a week from 4pm to 10pm for walk-ins or collections. A home delivery service will be starting soon. For more information and to book, visit www.thatsamorepizzaeria.co.uk