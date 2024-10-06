Edinburgh chippy: 3 Edinburgh chippies up for 'best fish supper' award
It comes after the finalists for the 2024 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards were announced, with three local chippies shortlisted for the 'Best Fish Supper' in the east of Scotland award.
The Chippy by Spencer on Broughton Street, Guido's Proper Fish and Chips on Great Junction Street and Pierinos on Bernard Street will compete with around a dozen other chippies in the region for the award.
Other categories include Best Fish Tea, Best Fish Fryer and Best Dine In Restaurant, with over 50 businesses making the list.
You can see the 10 fish and chip shops across Edinburgh and the Lothians in the running to be named 'Best Chip Shop (East)' here.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in Glasgow on November 11, 2024.
