Edinburgh chippy hailed for having 'best fish and chips in town’ for sale after 46 years of business
A much-loved Edinburgh chippy, which first opened 46 years ago, has been put up for sale.
Franco’s Fish and Chip Shop, on Comely Bank Road in Stockbridge, is looking for a new operator after the current owner, who took over the takeaway seven years ago, decided to focus his efforts on a separate restaurant business.
Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the sale, describes the takeaway as “a very desirable business which is located in an area that benefits from heavy footfall all year round”.
The agent also said: “Franco’s Fish and Chip Shop trades from a prominent location on Comely Bank Road which becomes Raeburn Place and is the main thoroughfare running through the highly desirable Edinburgh suburb of Stockbridge.
“The area is very popular with a wide and varied selection of restaurants, bars, cafes and quality retail businesses situated along the main street and the roads leading off.”
Cornerstone Business Agents added: “Stockbridge enjoys an enviable reputation within the city as one of the outstanding locations to trade from, especially popular with smaller independent businesses.
“The popular Stockbridge Market also attracts footfall to the area, as does a recent development on Raeburn Place.
“The shop trades very well offering the usual range of fried foods along with pizzas, pastas, kebabs and burgers both counter sales or via delivery.
“There is scope to develop what is already a very desirable business which is located in an area that benefits from heavy footfall all year round and especially during the times that the Neighbourhood and Stockbridge Markets are trading.”
The leasehold for Franco’s Fish and Chip Shop is available at a guide price of £65,000, with an annual rent of £57,500.
Franco’s has a four-star rating on Google, based on almost 200 reviews. One customers said it sells “the best fish and chips in Edinburgh”, while another praised their pizzas as being tastier than most pizza chains.
