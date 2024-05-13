‘Local institution’ Edinburgh bar and restaurant fails to attract new owner after being put up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
A much-loved Edinburgh restaurant remains on the market several months on from its owners announcing their intention to sell.
Stac Polly, on the corner of Dublin Street and Albany Street, has been a staple of the Capital’s dining scene for the last 30 years – but has failed to find a new owner since hitting the market last August.
Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the leasehold sale, describes Stac Polly as a “high quality bar and restaurant” which enjoys a tremendous trading location in the heart of the New Town.
The agent also said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a substantial restaurant premises located in a highly attractive city centre trading location.
“The business has been in our client's capable hands for the last five years, previous to that the business was under the same ownership for 28 years.
“The restaurant is operated by our client plus the assistance of full and part time members of staff.”
Cornerstone Business Agents added: “Stac Polly has been somewhat of an Edinburgh dining institution over the years utilising the best of local produce from Scotland’s larder.
“It is felt the business would be equally suited to a continuation of name and trading style or indeed providing the size and scope for a full rebrand and change of trading style.”
The agent is asking for leasehold offers in the region of £29,500 with a current rent of £40,000 per annum.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.