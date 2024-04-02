Award-winning East Lothian pub and hotel put up for sale as owners look to retire after 16 years
One of East Lothian’s best-loved pubs has been put up for sale as its owners plan well-earned retirement.
The Golf Tavern in Haddington, which comprises five en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant, lounge, function room and village bar, is on the market with offers in the region of £359.000 being accepted.
The venue has been run by husband and wife John and Lynn for 16 years, but the couple are now planning to take a step back.
Graham + Sibbald, who are marketing the venue, said: “This public house for sale offers an excellent opportunity to take a busy small hotel in the centre of an affluent town, near to Edinburgh. The subjects comprise a traditional stone public house with accommodation over one principal floor under a multi-pitched slate covered roof.
“The property has been extended extensively to the rear with a large single storey flat roofed extension. The business is that of a small public house run under the direct supervision of the owners. The business offers a freshly prepared menu and benefits from the large restaurant area to the rear of the public bar.
“The semi-detached 3-bedroom house, with integral garage and south facing garden, adjacent to the Golf Tavern is currently on a separate Title, but under the same ownership. This is available under separate negotiation.
“The hotel has been awarded 3* by Visit Scotland and the Best Bar None Gold award for four years in a row. Online reviews suggest that the pub, restaurant and rooms are very well received by consumers with an 8.6 Booking.com and the restaurant being rated as the number ‘2’ restaurant in Haddington and number ‘1’ bar in Haddington.
