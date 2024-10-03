The 10 Edinburgh and Lothians chippies shortlisted at ‘Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024’

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 17:07 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 17:09 GMT
The finalists for the 2024 Scottish Fish and Chip awards have been announced – and here we look at the local chippies competing to be crowned ‘Best in the East’.

The shortlist for the prestigious awards was released this week, and it sees 10 fish and chip shops across Edinburgh and the Lothians in the running to be named as the finest in the region.

Categories include Best Fish Tea, Best Fish Supper, Best Fish Fryer and Best Dine In Restaurant, with over 50 businesses making the list.

Here we look at the chippies competing in the Best Chip Shop (East) category. Scroll through our photo gallery to see the local finalists – and let us know your own favourite chippy in the comments section before you go.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 10 Edinburgh and Lothian chippies competing to be named 'Best Chip Shop' in the East of Scotland. Photo: #Fish

1. The 10 local chippies shortlisted at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 10 Edinburgh and Lothian chippies competing to be named 'Best Chip Shop' in the East of Scotland. Photo: #Fish Photo: #Fish

Photo Sales
Address: 87 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2HJ.

2. Castle Rock Takeaway

Address: 87 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2HJ. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 11 Bernard Street, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6PW.

3. Pierinos

Address: 11 Bernard Street, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6PW. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh, EH1 3RJ.

4. The Chippy by Spencer

Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh, EH1 3RJ. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LothiansEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice