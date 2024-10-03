The 10 Edinburgh and Lothians chippies shortlisted at ‘Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024’

The shortlist for the prestigious awards was released this week, and it sees 10 fish and chip shops across Edinburgh and the Lothians in the running to be named as the finest in the region.
Categories include Best Fish Tea, Best Fish Supper, Best Fish Fryer and Best Dine In Restaurant, with over 50 businesses making the list.
Here we look at the chippies competing in the Best Chip Shop (East) category. Scroll through our photo gallery to see the local finalists – and let us know your own favourite chippy in the comments section before you go.
