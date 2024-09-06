15 Edinburgh chippies that 'won't break the bank' for fish and chips according to locals

Haddock or cod? Battered or breaded? And with or without the famous chippy sauce? There are few things locals enjoy more than a delicious fish supper from their local chippy.
With this in mind, we asked our readers where you can find the best value for money – those much-loved spots that have remained… well, cheap as chips!
1. 15 Edinburgh chippies with cheap fish suppers, according to locals
Have a look through our photo gallery to see 15 chippies in Edinburgh where you can get a cheap fish supper. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. L'Alba D'Oro
One reader named L'Alba D'Oro as the most affordable chippy in Edinburgh. The award-winning fish and chip shop on Henderson Row is family-run. Photo: L'Alba D'Oro
3. The City Cafe
Two different locals named the City Cafe as a cheap chip shop in Edinburgh. The eatery, which is decked out as a classic American diner, can be found on Blair Street in the Old Town. Photo: Third Party
4. Pierinos
One reader named this family-run business as a great affordable chippy in Edinburgh. Pierinos, which serves up fish and chips, pizzas and burgers, can be found on Bernard Street in Leith. Photo: Third Party
