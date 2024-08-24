With so many delicious chippies in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, we asked our readers to tell us which ones are best – and we got an amazing response.
1. 17 amazing Edinburgh chippies - in pictures
Look through our picture gallery to see 17 amazing Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Pierinos
Address: 11 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6PW. One customer said: This is way more than your average chippy. Everything from the fish suppers, kebabs, pizzas and burgers are delicious. Photo: Third Party
3. The Chippy by Spencer
Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3RJ. One customer said: This was our first fish & chips in the UK and it was beyond expectations! We loved the taste, freshness, generous portion and the people. Photo: Third Party
4. The Chip Inn
Address: 234 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH13 9BQ. One customer said: Fantastic service, nice staff, delicious food. Photo: Third Party
