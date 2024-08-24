In Edinburgh, we’re lucky enough to have some amazing chippies, and many of them have won prestigious awards for the quality of their fish and chips

With so many delicious chippies in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, we asked our readers to tell us which ones are best – and we got an amazing response.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 amazing Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers.

17 amazing Edinburgh chippies - in pictures Look through our picture gallery to see 17 amazing Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers.

Pierinos Address: 11 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6PW. One customer said: This is way more than your average chippy. Everything from the fish suppers, kebabs, pizzas and burgers are delicious.

The Chippy by Spencer Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3RJ. One customer said: This was our first fish & chips in the UK and it was beyond expectations! We loved the taste, freshness, generous portion and the people.

The Chip Inn Address: 234 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH13 9BQ. One customer said: Fantastic service, nice staff, delicious food.