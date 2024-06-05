The organisers of National Fish & Chip Day say it's all about giving fish and chips the recognition it deserves - and who are we to argue with that?

Whether your order is a chunky piece of fish in crispy batter or simply a bag chips with curry sauce, a chippy tea is a staple treat for many of us.

National Fish and Chip Day is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year – but this year it will be observed on Thursday, June 6 to coincide with the D-Day 80 celebrations.

With so many delicious chippies in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, we asked our readers for their recommendations – and we got a great response.Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 fabulous Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers.

17 fabulous Edinburgh chippies

The Chippy by Spencer Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3RJ. One customer said: This was our first fish & chips in the UK and it was beyond expectations! We loved the taste, freshness, generous portion and the people.

The Chip Inn Address: 234 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH13 9BQ. One customer said: Fantastic service, nice staff, delicious food.

The Gorgie Fish Bar Address: 136-138 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2NS. One customer said: Fantastic fish and chips. One of the best I've had. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend.