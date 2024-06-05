The organisers of National Fish & Chip Day say it's all about giving fish and chips the recognition it deserves - and who are we to argue with that?
Whether your order is a chunky piece of fish in crispy batter or simply a bag chips with curry sauce, a chippy tea is a staple treat for many of us.
National Fish and Chip Day is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year – but this year it will be observed on Thursday, June 6 to coincide with the D-Day 80 celebrations.
With so many delicious chippies in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, we asked our readers for their recommendations – and we got a great response.Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 fabulous Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers.
1. 17 fabulous Edinburgh chippies
Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 great Edinburgh chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day 2024. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. The Chippy by Spencer
Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3RJ. One customer said: This was our first fish & chips in the UK and it was beyond expectations! We loved the taste, freshness, generous portion and the people. Photo: Third Party
3. The Chip Inn
Address: 234 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH13 9BQ. One customer said: Fantastic service, nice staff, delicious food. Photo: Third Party
4. The Gorgie Fish Bar
Address: 136-138 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2NS. One customer said: Fantastic fish and chips. One of the best I’ve had. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend. Photo: Third Party