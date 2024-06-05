The 17 best Edinburgh chippies to try for National Fish and Chip Day 2024, according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th Jun 2024, 13:45 BST
With National Fish and Chip Day on Thursday, we take a look at some of Edinburgh’s best very chippies

The organisers of National Fish & Chip Day say it's all about giving fish and chips the recognition it deserves - and who are we to argue with that?

Whether your order is a chunky piece of fish in crispy batter or simply a bag chips with curry sauce, a chippy tea is a staple treat for many of us.

National Fish and Chip Day is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year – but this year it will be observed on Thursday, June 6 to coincide with the D-Day 80 celebrations.

With so many delicious chippies in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, we asked our readers for their recommendations – and we got a great response.Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 fabulous Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 great Edinburgh chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day 2024. Photo: Pixabay

1. 17 fabulous Edinburgh chippies

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 great Edinburgh chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day 2024. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3RJ. One customer said: This was our first fish & chips in the UK and it was beyond expectations! We loved the taste, freshness, generous portion and the people.

2. The Chippy by Spencer

Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3RJ. One customer said: This was our first fish & chips in the UK and it was beyond expectations! We loved the taste, freshness, generous portion and the people. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 234 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH13 9BQ. One customer said: Fantastic service, nice staff, delicious food.

3. The Chip Inn

Address: 234 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH13 9BQ. One customer said: Fantastic service, nice staff, delicious food. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 136-138 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2NS. One customer said: Fantastic fish and chips. One of the best I’ve had. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend.

4. The Gorgie Fish Bar

Address: 136-138 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2NS. One customer said: Fantastic fish and chips. One of the best I’ve had. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh