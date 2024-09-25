Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular chippy in West Lothian is looking for new owners after being put up for sale.

Mari Blu, located at Main Street in the Deans area of Livingston, is described as a “thriving business in a prime location”.

The takeaway, which claims to be the “best fish and chip shop in Livingston”, comes with private parking to the rear of the property, and additional land to rear, included in the sale.

Mari Blu describes itself as “a traditional chippy with a modern twist” on its website, and sells everything from battered chip shop classics to oven-baked pizzas, burgers and homemade pasta dishes.

A listing for the business on Rightbiz.co.uk reads: “An exceptional opportunity to acquire the freehold of a well-established fish & chip shop takeaway located on Main Street, Deans, Livingston. This thriving business benefits from a prime location with excellent visibility, serving a loyal customer base in a busy residential and commercial area.

“Fully fitted to a high standard and benefiting from Class 3 hot food consent, the property includes a loft area with office space and additional land to the rear.”

You can view the full listing on Rightbiz.co.uk.