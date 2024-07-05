Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An iconic clothing brand loved by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba have opened a new store in West Lothian.

French Connection has returned to Livingston Designer Outlet, joining the likes of Kurt Geiger, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas at the renonwed shopping destination.

To celebrate the opening, French Connection is welcoming all shoppers to enjoy a special 'Sip & Shop' experience for the first two weekends of the store being open. This includes a complimentary glass of bubbles to enjoy whilst browsing the latest collections and experiencing the fresh new concept for the store which will also display a strong brand identity.

French Connection was founded in 1972 with the aim to create design-led, fashionable clothing. Since then, the brand has expanded its portfolio into exciting new areas including men’s and women’s toiletries, sunglasses and optical glasses, watches and footwear.

Simon Donoghue, head of retail at French Connection, says: “The opening of this latest French Connection store at Livingston Designer Outlet marks a thrilling and significant milestone for us. This prime location enables us to engage with a vibrant community while continuing our dedication to an exceptional shopping experience.

“We are excited to share our vision and bring a memorable experience to our guests in an outstanding setting.”

Karen Stewart,centre manager at Livingston Designer Outlet, said: “We’re excited to welcome French Connection back to Livingston Designer Outlet. Their unique blend of stylish fashions and accessories and exceptional quality perfectly aligns with our vision to offer an outstanding shopping experience for our visitors.

