Edinburgh shops: Adidas to open its first ever UK ‘Pulse’ store in Edinburgh this weekend

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:26 BST
Sportwear giant Adidas is set to open its doors its first UK ‘Pulse’ store in Edinburgh this week.

The new store, located at Fort Kinnaird, near to TK Maxx, Hotel Chocolat and Pandora, will give shoppers the chance to buy a broad range of Adidas’ most popular products. Among the items on sale wil be trainers, gym wear, running gear and accessories.

The grand opening of the 11,000 square feet shop promises to be an upbeat occasion, with a live a DJ on hand to entertain shoppers. Those heading the the store can enjoy branded snacks and receive branded bags upon purchase while having the chance to win exciting prizes and gift vouchers

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “It’s incredibly exciting that Adidas has chosen Fort Kinnaird as the first location in the UK to open its new Pulse store. It’s no secret how popular the brand is and we have no doubt the store will prove to be successful with our shoppers – whether they’re looking for a pair of new trainers or getting some of the latest gym wear.

Sportwear giant Adidas is set to open its doors its first UK ‘Pulse’ store in Edinburgh this week. Photo Shutterstock / Not the actual Edinburgh storeSportwear giant Adidas is set to open its doors its first UK ‘Pulse’ store in Edinburgh this week. Photo Shutterstock / Not the actual Edinburgh store
“It’s a really exciting time for us, with Mango also opening recently, our different options for fashion are really growing.”

Adidas will join Next, Pandora, H&M and JD Sports already based at the centre.

