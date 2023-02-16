Spanning 20,452 square feet, the new outlet, on the outskirts of the Capital, welcomed the first customers through its doors at 10am on Thursday (February 16).

The labels-for-less retailer offers everything from fashion for the entire family, to accessories, beauty, and home, all under one roof.

The outlet opened just days after the TK Maxx at Meadowbank Retail Park closed for business.

Shoppers await the opening of the new TK Maxx store at Straiton Retail Park on Thursday.

Shoppers will find designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP and can expect several new deliveries every week with new treasure to find on every visit.

In a statement, the company said: "The average TK Maxx store receives several deliveries a week. The rapidly changing mix of high-quality merchandise creates the treasure hunt experience that customers love."

TK Maxx Edinburgh Straiton will be open from 9am-8pm on weekdays, 9am-7pm on Saturdays, and 10am-6pm on Sundays.

Alejandra Garcia with shopping bags at the TK Maxx store opening at Straiton Retail Park, Edinburgh.