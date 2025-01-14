Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Kitchin has announced the sad closure of one of his celebrated Edinburgh restaurants.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the celebrity chef said: “We have made the very tough decision to wrap Kora up at the end of this month.

“Our regular diners and our suppliers have been instrumental in Kora’s success. Our incredible team has really shown visitors to Edinburgh how incredible Scottish fare is and how proud we are to promote Scottish hospitality.

“We have every intention to bring the Kora concept back to Edinburgh one day, but there is no hiding that the current economic climate contributes to this difficult decision. We have no option but to exercise our lease break clause which is now due.”

Kitchin, who was the youngest chef in the world to earn a Michelin star at the age of just 29, added: “Thank you to everyone who made Kora by Tom Kitchin such a special, happy place to so many of us. Thank you Bruntsfield. The memories will always live on.”

The Edinburgh-born chef also owns The Kitchin, a Michelin-starred contemporary Scottish restaurant in Leith, Stockbridge bistro the Scran & Scallie, and The Bonnie Badger in Gullane. He opened Kora with his wife Michaela in the former site of their Southside Scran eaterie in July 2022.

The restaurant, on Bruntsfield Place, received glowing reviews, with the Michelin Guide praising its “nature-to-plate ethos, offering simply presented, reimagined brasserie classics”.

Kitchin has said anyone with unused Kora gift vouchers will be able to use them at his three other acclaimed eateries.