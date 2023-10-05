Edinburgh restaurants: Outlaw King and Outlander star pops into Tom Kitchin’s Leith restaurant for a meal
One of the stars of Outlander has popped into Tom Kitchin’s Edinburgh restaurant for a meal – and this time it wasn’t Sam Heughan.
English actor Duncan Lacroix, who plays Murtagh Fraser in the hit time-travel show, and who also starred in the historical TV drama Outlaw King, was pictured with the Michelin-starred chef after enjoying a bite to eat at The Kitchin in Leith.
Posting on his instagram page, Kitchin wrote: “A great visit today from another cast member of the Outlander family! The very talented actor @duncan.lacroix - Murtagh Fraser. Brilliant seeing you in Edinburgh, thanks for visiting us at The Kitchin @thekitchin”.
Last year, Lacroix’s Outlander co-stars Heughan and Graham McTavish, who play Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie in the series, visited the Leith eaterie to film their hit TV series Men In Kilts.
Sharing pictures of Heughan and McTavish tucking into his nosh, Kitchin wrote: “I thought I must share some behind the scenes shots from when we had these great guys @samheughan & @grahammctavish here at The Kitchin filming ‘Men in Kilts’ @meninkiltsstarz #Starz.
“Great fun to film and OMG what a popular show… I love chatting to so many of our American guests who have seen the show and looked us up because of it.
“Just wonderful seeing tourists and visitors in Edinburgh again supporting the many amazing hospitality businesses in Scotland. We’ve missed you all.”
Last year, The Kitchin was crowned as ‘Scotland’s Best Restaurant’ for the second year running. The prestigious accolade came during the World Culinary Awards Dinner, which was hosted in Dubai on Wednesday in December.